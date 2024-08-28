Rep. Mark McBride Requests Federal Investigation Into OSDE's Handling Of Funds

Oklahoma Rep. Mark McBride has requested a federal investigation into the state Department of Education's management of over $2.7 billion in funds, citing concerns about transparency and effective use under current leadership.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma State Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore) has formally requested a federal investigation into the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) over concerns about the management of more than $2.7 billion in federal and state funds.

In a letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Rep. McBride cited concerns regarding OSDE's administration of federal programs under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

McBride, who chairs the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, expressed alarm over the current leadership's handling of funds intended to benefit Oklahoma's most vulnerable students and support the state's lowest-performing schools. The letter highlighted numerous complaints from local education agencies and taxpayers, alleging that funds are not being distributed in a timely and accurate manner, which has disrupted critical services for children.

"It has come to my attention that under OSDE's current leadership, there have been considerable concerns with the state's implementation of key programs and ensuring that funds under Title I Part A and IDEA reach our schools to protect and serve the state's most vulnerable learners," McBride wrote.

The letter also noted that recent federal monitoring of OSDE by the U.S. Department of Education (USED) revealed a range of performance issues, suggesting that the state agency is failing to meet its obligations under federal law. McBride expressed concern over staff attrition at the OSDE and its impact on providing accurate and transparent information on school performance, maintaining proper internal controls, and completing audits in a timely manner.

McBride referenced an ongoing investigation by the Oklahoma House of Representatives into the financial practices of the OSDE, led by the non-partisan Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT). The investigation aims to assess the fiscal condition of the department, including the application and administration of federal funds.

"I am inviting you and the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education to work in conjunction with my office to make sure that the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency has access to the information your agency has collected in its oversight mission of Federal Funds," McBride stated in the letter, seeking to reduce duplication of efforts and expedite the state-level investigation.

The call for federal oversight comes amid growing concerns among Oklahoma lawmakers and citizens regarding the management and transparency of the state's education funds under Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who took office 18 months ago.

Related Coverage:

Who Is Ryan Walters? | From Oklahoma Teacher To Secretary Of Education To State Superintendent

OSDE Responds To Calls For Impeachment Of Ryan Walters

'It Is Beyond Time:' Rally Calls For Ryan Walters Impeachment