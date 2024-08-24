'It Is Beyond Time:' Rally Calls For Ryan Walters Impeachment

A rally held at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon adds to growing calls for the impeachment of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

It all comes after weeks of controversy between lawmakers and the State Department of Education.

Lawmakers, educators, students, and activists were among those who rallied at the Capitol, saying they're not happy with Walters and want to see him impeached after a slew of accusations.

“We have a laundry list now of, in one of things that … really need a second look by the legislature,” Rep. Forrest Bennett (D) said.

Walters has been under fire in recent weeks for a number of issues, including controversy over security funding and possible violations of the Open Meetings Act.

“We wanted the investigative committee because that if the way that we will determine if his conduct has reached that level,” Bennett said.

He was among the lawmakers in attendance at Saturday's rally.

“It is beyond time for us to do something,” he added.

Walters has repeatedly called the accusations against his department “baseless lies” and even dared Republicans to start impeachment proceedings last week.

“It is time for Oklahomans to have the answers. I have provided them with a record amount of information. I continue to provide their offices with a record amount of information and documentation. I want the people of Oklahoma to see everything my agency is doing,” Walters said in a press conference held on August 16.

Educators and administrators at the Capitol Saturday want to see impeachment proceedings begin but feel the outcome wouldn't be in Walters' favor.

“I've seen what he's done, I’ve seen what he hasn't done. And in my view, his actions and inactions have risen to the level of impeachment,” Bennett said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education released the following statement in response to the rally on behalf of State Superintendent Ryan Walters:

"Oklahomans didn’t need additional proof that Democrats are porn deniers, want government, not parents, to be in charge, and want radical indoctrination in the classroom. Today’s rabble at the Capitol provided another example that the left has become the party of Gender Queer, Flamer, and hatred of Oklahoma values. Superintendent Walters will never back down to the left wing mob that controls the Democrats."