OSDE Responds To Calls For Impeachment Of Ryan Walters

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is responding after Oklahomans gathered at the capitol calling for the impeachment of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Lawmakers, activists, educators, and students say they are not happy with Walters and want to see him impeached.

Walters has been under fire recently for his handling of school security funds and possible violations of the Open Meetings Act.

In a statement to News 9, a spoke person for Walters says:

"Rabble at the Capitol provided another example that the left has become the party of Gender, Queer, Flamer, and hatred."

They later said Walters will never back down to the left-wing mob that controls the Democrats.