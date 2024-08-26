Who Is Ryan Walters? | From Oklahoma Teacher To Secretary Of Education To State Superintendent

A look at Ryan Walters' rise to Oklahoma's top educational job, from his days as a 'teacher of the year'-nominated educator in McAlester to his role as Oklahoma's Secretary of Education to Walters' current position as State Superintendent.

By: Bella Roddy

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has been the subject of several conversations since taking office in January 2023.

Recently, both Democrat and Republican lawmakers have raised concerns over his decisions, statements, and management of state and federal funding. Walters was himself elected as a Republican, making the bipartisan criticism stand out.

News 9 Digital Producer Bella Roddy created and curated this video, using News 9 news stories from 2020-2024 showing Walters' rise to the state's top educational job from his days as a 'teacher of the year'-nominated educator in McAlester to his role as Oklahoma's Secretary of Education to Walters' current position as State Superintendent.