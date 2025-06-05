Road Rally on Route 66 kicks off this weekend with prizes, parties, and a $1,000 grand prize

Car and motorcycle enthusiasts can ride through 11 cities along historic Route 66 this weekend during the Road Rally, earning points for prizes and celebrating with a dance party at the Chicken Shack.

By: Anna Denison

The Road Rally on Route 66 is kicking off this weekend and will bring cars and motorcycles from all around to Route 66 for a ride through towns along the historic road.

Ed Gochenour from the Chicken Shack and Jennifer Thornton from the Edmond Tourism Department came on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the event.

Thornton said the event has check-ins in 11 cities for cars and motorcycles to visit. With each check in you make, you earn points and are entered to win $1,000.

"You can register for $25 a vehicle, whether it's a motorcycle or a car. You can register all the way up to Saturday. And what's great is you can start anywhere," Thornton said. "Visit them. And at each place, there's different check-ins."

Gochenour said there will be several prizes that participants can win, as well as a party at the Chicken Shack.

"We'll have a band, a big dance party afterwards. So, just a big celebration and anticipation for next year. With the centennial," Gochenour said.

The party at the Chicken Shack kicks off at 6 p.m., and prizes will be handed out at 7 p.m.

