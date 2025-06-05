Oklahoma City coffee shop serving Thunder-themed drinks, food ahead of Finals Game 1

Modern Berry Co. in Oklahoma City is celebrating the Thunder’s playoff run with themed lattes, smoothie bowls, and custom decorations, bringing fans together ahead of the big game.

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 11:38 am

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

As the Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for a major playoff game, local businesses are getting in on the excitement, including Modern Berry Co., where fans can order Thunder-themed drinks and snacks.

The café is serving up a variety of limited-time menu items designed to celebrate the Thunder, including custom-printed lattes featuring player names, slogans like "SGA MVP," and even "NBA Finals" graphics.

“We're using edible food dye to print photos and designs right on top of the lattes,” barista Caelyn Hamilton said. “You can send us any photo or design, and we’ll print it right here on your coffee.”

In addition to the lattes, Modern Berry Co. is offering a smoothie-based Thunder Bowl made with an acai base, granola, blueberries, blackberries, honey drizzle, and orange zest—designed to give it “that Thunder pop,” Hamilton said.

Decorations and Thunder memorabilia, including custom bolts from House of Billy, are also on display to boost the team spirit inside the shop.

“It’s been awesome,” Hamilton said. “Everyone comes in talking about the game. It really brings people together.”

Fans can stop by the shop to customize their lattes or try any of the special Thunder-themed offerings while supplies last.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

