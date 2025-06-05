Oklahoma City coffee shop serving Thunder-themed drinks, food ahead of Finals Game 1

Modern Berry Co. in Oklahoma City is celebrating the Thunder’s playoff run with themed lattes, smoothie bowls, and custom decorations, bringing fans together ahead of the big game.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

As the Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for a major playoff game, local businesses are getting in on the excitement, including Modern Berry Co., where fans can order Thunder-themed drinks and snacks.

The café is serving up a variety of limited-time menu items designed to celebrate the Thunder, including custom-printed lattes featuring player names, slogans like "SGA MVP," and even "NBA Finals" graphics.

“We're using edible food dye to print photos and designs right on top of the lattes,” barista Caelyn Hamilton said. “You can send us any photo or design, and we’ll print it right here on your coffee.”

In addition to the lattes, Modern Berry Co. is offering a smoothie-based Thunder Bowl made with an acai base, granola, blueberries, blackberries, honey drizzle, and orange zest—designed to give it “that Thunder pop,” Hamilton said.

Decorations and Thunder memorabilia, including custom bolts from House of Billy, are also on display to boost the team spirit inside the shop.

“It’s been awesome,” Hamilton said. “Everyone comes in talking about the game. It really brings people together.”

Fans can stop by the shop to customize their lattes or try any of the special Thunder-themed offerings while supplies last.

Learn more about Modern Berry Co. by visiting their website.