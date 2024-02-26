FBI Asks Public For Help Locating A Fugitive With OKC Ties

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who has ties to the Oklahoma City area.

By: News 9

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive with ties to the Oklahoma City area.

According to the FBI Oklahoma City Office, Ricardo Garcia and an accomplice robbed the Bank of the West near Northwest Expressway in Warr Acres on Friday, June 6, 2014. The FBI shared that the following day, the two men drove to New Jersey where the accomplice was 'apprehended'. However, the FBI stated that Garcia remains a fugitive despite being indicted on federal charges in July 2014.

Garcia is described as a 5 foot 6 Hispanic male, 210 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair, according to the FBI.

The FBI shared that Garcia has used the following Dates of Birth and Aliases:

DOB: 08/13/1960 DOB: 03/08/1965 AKA: Ricardo Garcia-Rodriguez AKA: Jorge Garcia AKA: Richardo Garcia AKA: Ricardo Iglecias AKA: XX Ricardo AKA: Ricardo Rodriquez

The FBI asks that if anyone has information on Garcia’s whereabouts to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770 or to submit an anonymous tip online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.