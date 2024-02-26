FBI Asks Public For Help Locating A Fugitive With OKC Ties

Monday, February 26th 2024, 3:24 pm
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive with ties to the Oklahoma City area.
According to the FBI Oklahoma City Office, Ricardo Garcia and an accomplice robbed the Bank of the West near Northwest Expressway in Warr Acres on Friday, June 6, 2014. The FBI shared that the following day, the two men drove to New Jersey where the accomplice was 'apprehended'. However, the FBI stated that Garcia remains a fugitive despite being indicted on federal charges in July 2014.
Garcia is described as a 5 foot 6 Hispanic male, 210 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair, according to the FBI.
The FBI shared that Garcia has used the following Dates of Birth and Aliases:
The FBI asks that if anyone has information on Garcia’s whereabouts to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770 or to submit an anonymous tip online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.
February 26th, 2024
January 4th, 2024
December 14th, 2023
November 3rd, 2023
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024