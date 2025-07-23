Ryan Walters asks Oklahoma Supreme Court to move forward with Bible initiative

State Superintendent Ryan Walters pushes for Bibles in Oklahoma classrooms, filing a motion with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

By: Destini Pittman

State Superintendent Ryan Walters filed a motion with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, asking them to lift the stay to allow the purchase of Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Walters says he remains committed to making sure Bibles are in every classroom in the state this fall.

“The left has launched an all-out assault on Christianity in this country and will stop at nothing to destroy the Bible’s significance in our country and the principles that shaped this country,” Walters said in a press release. “Students cannot fully understand American History without understanding the Bible’s role in it, despite the liberal hysteria we continue to see.”

Walters says that "woke educators and teachers union groups" have tried to eliminate Christianity in schools. In a press release, he also says, "American greatness was built on biblical principles and our country has been shaped because of the Bible’s influence."

In the motion to lift the stay, Walters says that the Bibles are a part of the approved social studies curriculum for the upcoming school year; therefore, they need to be purchased soon.

