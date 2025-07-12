Two injured in shooting at south Oklahoma City apartment complex

Two people were injured in a shooting at a south Oklahoma City apartment complex Saturday night.

By: Graham Dowers

Two people were hospitalized Friday evening after a shooting at an apartment complex near South Santa Fe Ave in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the incident began as a disturbance. Officers say that at some point, shots were fired, striking both a man and a woman.

Authorities say the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, while the woman was driven to an IHOP near I-240 and Santa Fe, where someone went inside the restaurant to ask for help. Officers say they were then directed to the nearby Santa Fe Briefing Station, where officers administered first aid until EMSA arrived to transport her to a nearby hospital.

Police say the victims are related and that injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.