Two injured in shooting at south Oklahoma City apartment complex

Two people were injured in a shooting at a south Oklahoma City apartment complex Saturday night.

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 7:15 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were hospitalized Friday evening after a shooting at an apartment complex near South Santa Fe Ave in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the incident began as a disturbance. Officers say that at some point, shots were fired, striking both a man and a woman.

Authorities say the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, while the woman was driven to an IHOP near I-240 and Santa Fe, where someone went inside the restaurant to ask for help. Officers say they were then directed to the nearby Santa Fe Briefing Station, where officers administered first aid until EMSA arrived to transport her to a nearby hospital.

Police say the victims are related and that injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 12th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 7th, 2025

June 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025