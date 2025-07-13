Man hospitalized after shooting near Moore apartments

Sunday, July 13th 2025, 7:31 am

By: Graham Dowers


MOORE -

A man was hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting near an apartment complex along the I-35 Service Road in Moore.

Police say they responded to a shots-fired call at the apartments near 3409 N. I-35 Service Rd. Officers arrived quickly and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities. Their condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released any suspect information or details on what led to the shooting.

Authorities say more information will be shared as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

