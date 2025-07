Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 2025 NBA Finals jersey sold for $165,100 at Sotheby's auction.

By: Destini Pittman

A jersey worn by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the 2025 NBA Finals sold at auction for $165,100.

Sotheby’s auctioned off several pieces of memorabilia from the Finals, including game-worn jerseys and official equipment.

Some of the top-selling items so far include:

Chet Holmgren’s Game 2 jersey: $40,640 Jalen Williams’ Game 2 jersey: $38,100 Game 1 basketball: $12,700

Bidding for some items is still open and can be found here.