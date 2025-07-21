Suspect hospitalized after deadly Bethany apartment standoff

OSBI says a man who barricaded himself in a Bethany apartment after fatally shooting a woman is in stable condition following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

By: Graham Dowers

A standoff at the Western Oaks Apartments in Bethany ended Sunday after a man who barricaded himself inside was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI confirmed the incident involved a homicide. Police say officers with the Bethany Police Department responded just after 8 a.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near NW 23rd Street and North Glade Avenue. When they arrived, officers say they found 30-year-old Jonni Salazar with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, authorities say Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later located the suspect, 32-year-old Alexander Berry, barricaded inside another unit at the apartment complex. The Oklahoma County Multi-Jurisdictional Tactical Team was called in to assist, according to OSBI. When they made entry, investigators say Berry was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say Pafford EMS transported Berry to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, and OSBI says the case will be turned over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.