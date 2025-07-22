Oklahoma lawmakers react to death of Druze community member killed with family in Syria

Oklahoma man and Druze community member Hosam Saraya was executed alongside his family in Syria. State lawmakers are sharing their reactions.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma lawmakers are speaking out after they say Hosam Saray, an Oklahoma man and member of the Druze community, along with his family, was executed in Syria.

Oklahoma Christian University confirmed to News 9 on Tuesday that Saray was a student there from 2014 to 2016 and graduated with an MBA.

In a post on X Sen. James Lankford said,

"Cindy and I are heartbroken by the death of Hosam Saraya. Hosam was an Oklahoman and member of the Druze community who was tragically executed alongside other members of his family in Syria. We are praying for his family, friends, and the entire community as they grieve this senseless loss. May God bring peace and comfort in this time of sorrow."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin shared on X, saying that he is working with partners to learn more information.

"We’ve learned that an American citizen from Oklahoma was brutally executed alongside his family members in Syria. I’m working with partners in the region to learn more, and we’re in touch with Governor Kevin Stitt on this devastating situation. Our prayers are with the family at this time."

