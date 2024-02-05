Missing Man's Body Recovered From Lake Thunderbird

The body of 20-year-old Josue Garcia was recovered from Lake Thunderbird, according to Norman Police.

By: News 9

-

The body of 20-year-old Josue Garcia was recovered from Lake Thunderbird, according to Norman Police.

According to Norman Police Department’s initial social media post, Garcia was last seen on January 27. Police also confirmed in a recent post that Garcia’s vehicle was also recovered from the lake.

Police initially stated, "Investigators believe Garcia could be in danger as his recent behavior is abnormal.”

Authorities stated on February 5 that the investigation indicated Garcia died as a result of a vehicle collision into the lake.

Police also stated that the collision remains under investigation by the Oklahoma State Park Rangers as it occurred in their jurisdiction.

The initial and recent posts from the Norman Police Department can be read below:

Related Articles:

Norman Police Investigate Fatal Crash West Of Lake Thunderbird

Norman Police Department Requesting Community's Help To Locate Missing Person