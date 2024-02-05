Norman Police Investigate Fatal Crash West Of Lake Thunderbird

Norman Police are investigating a crash in eastern Norman that left one person dead.

Monday, February 5th 2024, 4:59 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The cause of a crash that killed one person in east Norman is under investigation, police say.

Norman Police said the crash happened Friday afternoon near 72nd Avenue Northeast and Alameda Drive.

According to investigators, driver hit a tree and later died at the hospital.

The driver's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
