Norman Police Department Requesting Community's Help To Locate Missing Person

Norman Police is asking for the community's help to locate a missing person, according to a post shared on 'X' formerly known as Twitter.

According to the post, Josue Garcia is 20 years old and was last seen on January 27 in the 1900 block of East Lindsey Street wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants. The post continues to say that Josue was driving a 2008 blue Mazda MZ3.

"Investigators believe Garcia could be in danger as his recent behavior is abnormal. Norman Police ask that anyone with info re: the whereabouts of Garcia call 405-321-1444," the post concluded.