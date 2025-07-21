Attorney General Drummond takes over prosecution of former Choctaw teacher accused of sex crimes

Oklahoma Attorney General Gettner Drummond is now leading the prosecution of former Choctaw teacher Samuel Melton, who faces multiple sex crime charges involving a minor.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is assuming control of the prosecution in the case against former Choctaw High School teacher Samuel Melton, who is facing multiple sex crimes involving a student.

Melton is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. According to investigators, he has confessed to the conduct.

Drummond says that his office is committed to securing justice.

The Attorney General's Office has released the following statement.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has assumed control of prosecuting former Choctaw High School educator Samuel Melton, who is charged with multiple counts of rape by instrumentation, second-degree rape, sexual battery and sodomy as an adult employed by a school district. Melton confessed earlier this year to having a sexual relationship with a student named Avery Smith.

Drummond decided to take control of the case after receiving a letter from the Smith family seeking his involvement, and then meeting with them to discuss the matter. In a July 3 letter to Drummond, Smith and her family asked the attorney general to take on the case, which was then being prosecuted by the office of Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna.

“I will not tolerate predators in our schools,” Drummond said. “As a father and grandfather, I cannot imagine the damage this abuse has caused to Miss Smith and her family. I commend their courage in standing up to demand justice, and I am committed to doing everything in my power to deliver it.”

Smith, who has since graduated from the district, came forward to school officials earlier this year. The relationship is alleged to have started when she was 16-years-old.

The victim and her family expressed appreciation to Drummond for taking over the case.

“I was honored that Attorney General Drummond met with me, took a personal interest and put his A-team into immediate action,” Avery Smith said.

“We appreciate Attorney General Drummond for taking our concerns seriously and stepping in to fight for us,” said the victim’s parents, Danny and Merissa Smith. “We are grateful he is advocating on behalf of our daughter to ensure that justice is served.”

Editor's Note: While News 9 typically does not name victims of sexual crimes, Avery Smith and her family have chosen to speak publicly, according to AG Drummond. Given their decision to come forward, we are naming her in our reporting.

