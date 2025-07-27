Ryan Walters issues statement after OSDE explicit video allegations

Bipartisan calls for investigation after allegations of inappropriate content displayed during OK Dept. of Ed meeting. Ryan Walters denies wrongdoing.

By: Victor Pozadas

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has released an official statement regarding the allegations that nude women were displayed on an office TV during an executive session of the most recent Oklahoma Department of Education meeting.

Lawmakers from both major political parties called for an investigation after reports were released Friday about the alleged incident.

In the statement, released Sunday, Walters called the incident the "most absurd, false, and gutter political attack from a desperate failing establishment."

The accusations comes at the heels of a study ranking Oklahoma 50th in the nation in public education, and pressure from school districts wanting to address budget shortfalls that have caused friction even within the State Board of Education.

Walters has denied any wrongdoing. Read his full statement below.

Ryan Walters Full Statement:

Oklahoma City, OK - As I lead the charge for a bold overhaul of education in Oklahoma, putting parents back in control, rejecting radical agendas, and demanding excellence: it’s no surprise to face politically motivated attacks.

Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false. I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing.

These falsehoods are the desperate tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change. They aren’t just attacking me, they’re attacking the values of the Oklahomans who elected me to challenge the status quo.

I will not be distracted. My focus remains on making Oklahoma the best state in the nation, in every category.

