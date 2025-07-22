Shooting reported at Edmond business; two in custody

One person was shot multiple times at a business near N. Bryant Avenue in Edmond, and police say both parties are now in custody.

Tuesday, July 22nd 2025, 4:03 pm

By: Graham Dowers


EDMOND, Okla. -

Edmond police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Donation Center near Bryant Avenue and 2nd Street after one person was injured Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say that when they arrived, they located one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say both parties involved have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are made available.
