Suspects In SW Oklahoma City Shooting Identified

Oklahoma City Police have identified two suspects after an officer-involved shooting near Southwest 26th Street and Douglas Avenue in Oklahoma City on December 23.

The two suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Quintel Price and 26-year-old Vandell Stubbs.

According to police, Lt. John Townsend was in between calls when he came across a suspect firing into a home.

"As he was driving down the street, he heard gunfire, he saw some muzzle flashes, and he saw the suspect was shooting into an occupied dwelling and he immediately took action," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn.

Police say that there was an armed confrontation between Townsend and one of the suspects. Townsend fired at one suspect injuring his arm. Both suspects fled on foot, Police say.

Price was found first during a search using drones and K9 units, and was taken into custody.

Several hours later, Stubbs was found near the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

"My husband looked out, but the officers told him to get back in the house," said Lorey Toney, who lives across from the house that was shot at. "I guess they were trying to catch the guys that were shooting and I guess they were on foot.

"Nobody's been able to go back to sleep though with so much going on," Toney said. "I just want peace in our neighborhood."

Police arrested Stubbs and he was taken to the hospital.

The officer was not injured according to police, and is now on administrative leave with pay.

The jail confirms both suspects have posted a $25,000 bond.