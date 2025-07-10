Investigation Launches into Romanian National Suspects Behind OKC EBT Skimming

An alert metro store manager helped Oklahoma City police identify suspects accused of skimming EBT cards. Police said the two suspects are Romanian nationals and possibly part of a transnational crime ring.

By: Jennifer Pierce

The suspects targeted Family Dollar stores to allegedly steal SNAP benefits from the public. Police said impacted citizens should have been notified by the state.

The skimming investigation started in late June. A manager of a Family Dollar store near northwest 23rd street and May Avenue called police after witnessing two men install a skimmer on a payment terminal.

“They try to do it discreetly as possible,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said even the cameras caught the men in the act.

The investigation led police to five more Family Dollar locations in southwest, southeast, and northwest Oklahoma City where skimmers were installed. Police were able to get security video of the same two suspicious men, tying them to all six stores.

“Oklahoma City police were able to identify two suspects,” said Quirk. “It appears these suspects are not local, that they’re part of transnational organized crime.”

Court documents said investigators identified the men as Romanian nationals in the United States illegally. They have been identified by multiple law agencies for similar financial crimes.

“A warrant has been issued for their arrest,” said Quirk.

Police do no not know how many SNAP recipients were impacted by the skimmers.

“If you get a notification from the state advising you to change your PIN number,” said Quirk. “That would be a safe measure to take.”

News 9 did not identify the accused men because they were not in custody as of Thursday. Police are actively searching for them.

The two suspects face charges of using a device to access card information and conspiracy. They have not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office.



