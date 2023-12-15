News 9 Wrapped: Oklahoma’s Own Top Stories For 2023

Tens of millions of people visited the News 9 website this year, spending countless hours reading our stories and watching our videos. Here are the top 10 most viewed stories from news9.com.

#1 7 Victims, Including Missing Girls From Okmulgee County, Found On Henryetta Property

Henryetta Victims

Search teams in Okmulgee County said seven bodies were found on a property in Henryetta, including those of two missing teenage girls.

#2 Oklahoma City Restaurant Announces Immediate Closure

Oklahoma CityImage Provided By: News 9

An Oklahoma family announced the immediate closure of their restaurant in Oklahoma City, Ned's Starlite Lounge.

#3 1 Shot, 2 In Custody After 'Isolated Incident' At Oklahoma State Fairgrounds

Shooting at FairgroundsImage Provided By: News 9

One person was shot and two people were taken into custody in what police called an "isolated incident" at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday night.

#4 Postal Service Temporarily Stops Mail Delivery Due To Loose Dogs In Metro Neighborhood

Postal Service

The United States Postal Service said it temporarily suspended mail delivery to an Oklahoma City neighborhood due to a group of loose dogs that had the potential to bite mail carriers. But residents said the agency never notified them about the suspension.

#5 OUPD: No Evidence Of Shots Fired, Shooting On University Of Oklahoma Campus

University of Oklahoma

An 'active shooter' tweet from the University of Oklahoma on Friday night prompted a huge response from law enforcement and first responders near the North Oval on campus.

#6 'I Was Blindsided': Coaches, Parents Angered By Teams Excluded From State Baseball, Softball Tournaments

Baseball

What seems like miscommunication in the Oklahoma kids’ baseball and softball world has led to many teams possibly losing the opportunity to compete at the state level this summer. Parents and coaches took to Facebook expressing their anger and sadness about the way the OK Kids Baseball Association is handling the mix-up.

#7 Victim Of Deadly Choctaw Football Game Shooting Identified

Cordae Carter

The victim who died as a result of a shooting during a high school football game on Friday has been identified by his family.

Cordea Carter, 16, was shot and killed during the Del City-Choctaw game at Bill Jensen Field.

#8 Woodward Coach Resigns After Backlash From The Community

Woodward High School

Just days after Woodward Public Schools announced a coach’s employment, the coach resigned from his position. An article had resurfaced from the 90s saying the coach had inappropriately touched a girl at a school he previously worked at.

#9 Several New Laws Taking Effect Across Oklahoma At Start Of November

Oklahoma Capitol

Several laws are going into effect today across the state of Oklahoma, with a large chunk of the new laws dedicated to education and public safety.

#10 Get Ready For Snow? David Payne's Winter Weather Forecast For Oklahoma

Monthly Avg. Snowfall

After 3 years of La Nina, this year El Nino takes over. What will that look like?

Oklahoma has already seen its first freeze of the season. That means winter weather isn't too far behind.
