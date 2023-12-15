News 9 Wrapped: Oklahoma’s Own Top Stories For 2023

Tens of millions of people visited the News 9 website this year, spending countless hours reading our stories and watching our videos. Here are the top 10 most viewed stories from news9.com.

Search teams in Okmulgee County said seven bodies were found on a property in Henryetta, including those of two missing teenage girls.

An Oklahoma family announced the immediate closure of their restaurant in Oklahoma City, Ned's Starlite Lounge.

One person was shot and two people were taken into custody in what police called an "isolated incident" at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday night.

The United States Postal Service said it temporarily suspended mail delivery to an Oklahoma City neighborhood due to a group of loose dogs that had the potential to bite mail carriers. But residents said the agency never notified them about the suspension.

An 'active shooter' tweet from the University of Oklahoma on Friday night prompted a huge response from law enforcement and first responders near the North Oval on campus.

What seems like miscommunication in the Oklahoma kids’ baseball and softball world has led to many teams possibly losing the opportunity to compete at the state level this summer. Parents and coaches took to Facebook expressing their anger and sadness about the way the OK Kids Baseball Association is handling the mix-up.

The victim who died as a result of a shooting during a high school football game on Friday has been identified by his family.

Cordea Carter, 16, was shot and killed during the Del City-Choctaw game at Bill Jensen Field.

Just days after Woodward Public Schools announced a coach’s employment, the coach resigned from his position. An article had resurfaced from the 90s saying the coach had inappropriately touched a girl at a school he previously worked at.

Several laws are going into effect today across the state of Oklahoma, with a large chunk of the new laws dedicated to education and public safety.

After 3 years of La Nina, this year El Nino takes over. What will that look like?

Oklahoma has already seen its first freeze of the season. That means winter weather isn't too far behind.