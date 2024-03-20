Advice From Husband, Wife Who Just Celebrated 50 Years Of Marriage In Moore

Celebrating 50 years of marriage is a big milestone, something Angela and David Manison recently did at a small church in Moore.

By: Nii Nettey

“We were young, and we married in Nugwa, West Africa. We were poor; we had nothing, so we could not afford a big wedding, so we did everything at the pastor's house, right in his living room. You know, we were eager.” says David.

The couple says it’s important to show love, respect, and commitment to one another.

“It's not love that holds a marriage together; it's commitment and you know you can't break your commitment. You have nothing to do but love one another.”

And their advice for couples that find themselves in arguments or disagreements?

“When you are arguing or dialoging with each other you should know that the one you are arguing with is your lover.”



