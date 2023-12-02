Another OKC Restaurant Announces Closure, Amid Several Metro Businesses Shutting Down

A restaurant in OKC announced its closure on social media. This is one of several other restaurants in the metro shutting down service.

Ludivine, a restaurant in Oklahoma City shared a social media post, announcing the closure at the end of 2023.

While the restaurant says in the statement that catering and private events will continue, Ludivine will close after 13 years.

“We would like to thank Oklahoma City, all of our farmers, all of our guests and all of our staff, for the opportunity to work with you and serve you these last 13 years.

While the brand will remain to fulfill your catering and private event needs, Ludivine restaurant will shutter at the conclusion of 2023.

We will remain open through December with our last dinner service New Year’s Eve. We hope to see you all a last time or two in the coming weeks!”





This comes after several other restaurants such as Ned’s Starlite Lounge, Scratch Paseo, Louie's Grill & Bar, The Eleanor, Sunset Patio & Bar, and The Mantel Wine Bar & Bistro announced their closure.

