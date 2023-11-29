Oklahoma City Restaurant Announces Immediate Closure

An Oklahoma City restaurant announced its immediate closure Tuesday night in several social media posts.

Tuesday, November 28th 2023, 6:52 pm

By: News 9, Bella Roddy


An Oklahoma family announced the immediate closure of their restaurant in Oklahoma City, Ned's Starlite Lounge.

In a social media post to the restaurant's account, the owners stated that closures like this, aren't just happening to them:

Unfortunately, this is happening frequently in our industry and we are next in line. Ned’s Starlite Lounge will be closing effective immediately. Over the past five years we have had the opportunity to meet and work with some of the best employees, some of the best patrons, and have been a part of some of the best celebrations! We thank our wonderful friends & employees (who over the years have become family) and vendors because without these people our business was not possible! Our love and friendship goes out toward everyone that supported us, whether daily, weekly, or yearly you helped support our small business and our family. We want to thank every last one of you all for giving us that amazing experience!
- The Shadid Family
