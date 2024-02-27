1 Person Dead After Accident Involving Oklahoma City Fire Department Vehicle

An Oklahoma City Fire Department vehicle was involved in an accident that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City, according to OCFD.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma City Fire Department vehicle was involved in an accident that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City, according to officials.

OCFD said EMSA transported one person with serious injuries after an accident near Melrose Lane and Greenvale Road.

Witnesses say a fire engine is in a ditch nearby, with the other involved vehicle.

According to OCFD, the fire truck was responding to a different accident when the collision occurred.

The accident's cause and the victim's name have not been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.