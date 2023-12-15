9 To Know: Violent Fugitive, Hoax School Threats, OKC Dodgers Name Change

Here are the stories you need to know this morning from both Oklahoma and around the world on Dec. 14, 2023.

By: News 9

U.S. Marshals, Ardmore Police, and Oklahoma City Police are looking for a wanted fugitive. Police say Jason Javon Franklin is connected to several shootings in Ardmore and is considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

An eight-year-old Lawton boy remains in the ICU this morning after police say he was shot by a stranger Sunday night. Zachary Bannister's family has posted a GoFundMe for medical costs.

Oklahoma City Police say there's been an alarming number of hoax threats made against metro schools recently. Police are reminding everyone that making threats can result in charges. In one case, police say charges of making a bomb threat and threatening acts of violence were accepted by the Oklahoma County DA.

Tonight marks the last evening of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. It comes just over two months after Israel, a holy land for the Jewish people, became a warzone. The Jewish community here in Oklahoma, which is about 10,000 strong, says they're coming together to celebrate in light of those hardships halfway across the world.

House Republicans will begin a formal investigation into President Biden at the beginning of the year. Republican Representatives voted yesterday to authorize a GOP-led impeachment inquiry. They will be looking into the President's foreign business dealings.

The city of Edmond parts ways with its ambulance service provider, EMSA, due to slow response times. Edmond City Council members granted an agreement with a new provider, American Medical Response. The switch is set to happen on Jan. 9, 2024.

OKC City Counselors will vote on not renewing Prairie Surf Media's lease at the old Cox Convention Center in downtown. This comes days after discussions began about a location for the new Thunder Arena. The new arena is set to open by 2029.

Oklahoma City Dodgers announced a name change for the 2024 season. The team will be called the "Oklahoma City Baseball Club" until a permanent name is decided on. They will remain an affiliate with the Los Angeles Dodgers.