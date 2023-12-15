'Citizens Deserve That:' Edmond Partners With New Ambulance Provider To Improve Response Times

Edmond is cutting ties with EMSA. Learn more about future plans for a new ambulance service contract for the city.

-

After 33 years together, Edmond is parting ways with EMSA. The community has a new ambulance service contract. Since COVID, Edmond Fire officials in Edmond noticed EMSA was routinely missing response requirements. They said it was a good partnership but it’s time for a change.

“We decided to look and see what else is out there,” said Deputy Chief Chris Denton with the Edmond Fire Department. “We’ve had a long-standing, great relationship with EMSA.”

Denton said the city’s new contract will help emergency responses within the Edmond city limits. “We expect to see five ambulances in the city of Edmond; parked in Edmond,” Denton said.

On Monday, Edmond city council members granted a $660,000 agreement with American Medical Response or AMR.

One of the main reasons Edmond fire officials say the change was made – is to improve response times. “Our firefighters have been on seen for over two hours waiting for an ambulance,” Denton said.

EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said in a statement:

"EMSA values our 33-year relationship with the City of Edmond and will work to make the transition to a new EMS provider as seamless as possible. Our focus remains on providing the highest quality, cost-effective clinical care to our beneficiary city, Oklahoma City, and other Western Division members of the EMSA system. This decision will not result in any workforce reduction or job loss at EMSA, all unit hours will be redistributed to best meet the needs of our Western Division communities.”

Denton said AMR will be based in Edmond taking pressure off fire resources and getting people to the hospital on time. “We’re excited about that,” Denton said. “Time does make a difference.” “I think the citizens of Edmond deserve that.”

The switch is planned for Jan. 9, but that could change depending on preparations. For more information about this change and how it affects Edmond residents click here.