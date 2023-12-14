'Alarming Number Of Hoax Threats': Oklahoma City Police Release Statement On School Threats

Oklahoma City Police released a statement addressing recent hoax threats to local schools.

By: News 9

After a week filled with hoax threats made to local schools, the Oklahoma City Police Department issued a statement.

They say that these threats are disruptive, not just to schools, but to law enforcement and the community.

Oklahoma City Police want people to know that threats can lead to criminal charges, and they are working to hold those responsible for these threats accountable for their actions.

Read the Oklahoma City Police Department’s full statement below:

“The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and we feel it is crucial to inform you about recent online threats made toward metro schools.

“Over the past week, we have encountered an alarming number of hoax threats made against schools in our area. These incidents not only disrupt the educational environment but also create fear and anxiety within our community while placing a significant strain on law enforcement resources. Our dedicated officers work tirelessly to investigate each threat thoroughly and fortunately none of the incidents were viable, and no one injured.

“In one case, charges of making a bomb threat, violating the computer crimes act, and threatening acts of violence were accepted by the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office this week. This underscores our commitment to holding those responsible accountable for their actions. We want to make it abundantly clear that any threats against our schools will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information related to threats, please call 911 immediately, together we can make a difference in keeping our schools and community safe.”