‘Light Will Always Overcome Darkness’: Jewish Oklahomans Celebrate Hanukkah Despite War In Israel

By: News 9

‘Light Will Always Overcome Darkness’: Oklahoman Jews Celebrate Hanukkah Despite War In Israel

Thursday is the last day of Hanukkah. It comes just over two months after Israel became a warzone.

The Jewish community in Oklahoma chose to celebrate Hanukkah in light of hardships half a world away.

“Hanukkah is also known as the festival of lights, and members of the Oklahoma City Jewish community say spreading that light has never been so important,” Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City Rachel Johnson said.

The lighting of each candle in the menorah daily throughout Hanukkah has meaning.

“The oil lasting eight nights became our celebration of the light that came through the darkness,” Johnson said.

Some are finding it difficult to find light this year.

“This has been a very dark time for us since October 7th,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the Jewish community has come together in the face of tragedy.

“There is a bigger sense of wanting to be with family and loved ones,” Johnson said. “We have been trying to find all sorts of ways to bring light to each other and our community, and the whole world.”

The festival of lights couldn’t have come at a better time for this community, Johnson says.

“Especially in days like today, we need to remember,” Rabbi Ovadia Goldman with the Chabad Community Center said. “Don’t let that negativity seep through the message of Hanukkah.”

Rabbi Ovadia Goldman is the spiritual leader at Chabad Community Center.

The menorah is seen as a beacon of hope.

“The Jewish people 2000 years ago [...] reminded us, inspired us always, to remember that light will always overcome darkness,” Goldman said. “Whether it’s in a community, or in a country, or in the world, there will always be those forces of darkness [...] Light is always going to win.”

Even after the candles have burned out, the message of Hanukkah is to be light in the midst of darkness.