No More 'Dodgers': Oklahoma City Baseball Club To Re-Brand

By: News 9

The Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers made a big announcement on social media Thursday. No longer will they be called the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

For the 2024 season, they will be known as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

"There's been a series of meetings over the course of the better part of 2 years as we worked through," said Michael Byrnes, president of the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. "We identified, could this be an opportunity? And we began to talk to folks in the community and just understand if this is one, we wanted to act on. We've worked with various focus groups, whether it's season ticket holders, city leadership, those that are stakeholders in the brand overall."

The group's announcement came the same week as the historic passage of funding for a new NBA arena in the city, and an announcement from Riversport OKC that the city will host some trials for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"The Bricktown ballpark plays such a crucial role not only in our community but in the original success of maps," Byrnes said. "The overall sentiment that sports is important to our community, that the teams, and not only the thunder, but what our organization does in the community has great impact. So we want to continue to represent our team in a great way."

In a Facebook post, the baseball team wrote:

Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball team will undergo a brand identity transition over the next two years as the organization develops a fresh and local team name. We look forward to celebrating our franchise's history as we spend the 2024 season as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. The franchise will announce a new, permanent identity prior to the 2025 season.

Even though the team is changing its name, it will proudly remain the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.

We can't wait to see you on Tuesday, April 2 as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club takes the field for the first time!

