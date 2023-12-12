Lawton Boy Hospitalized In OKC With Gunshot To His Head

A boy was shot in the head after what police are calling a 'random shooting', and is now in a local hospital.

A Lawton boy who was shot in the head remains hospitalized in Oklahoma City.

According to Lawton Police Zachariah Bannister, 8, was critically injured after a man unleashed a barrage of gunfire into his family’s vehicle Sunday night.

Police believe the shooting was random. According to relatives Zack was accompanying his family on their DoorDash deliveries---when the night took a tragic turn. “I knew something was wrong. She was like Zack got shot,” said Aunt Elias Conez.

Three days earlier, Conez said her nephew had celebrated his eighth birthday. She now prays it won’t be his last. “He's on a ventilator, he's got a feeding tube. And here he is, basically sedated to where he's practically in a coma,” said Conez.

Conez said her sister-in-law--a driver for DoorDash was in the car with her two children and mother-in-law. “Sometimes you got to do what you got to do. Not everybody has someone to lean on that they are able to take their kids to a babysitter,” said Conez.

Conez said the family was making their rounds through a southwest Lawton neighborhood. They stopped occasionally so that Zack and his brother could enjoy the Christmas lights. “Backing up to show them some Christmas lights, to make them smile, make them happy,” said Conez.

Conez says her sister-in-law immediately noticed something unusual. “She looked back, saw this laser, she tried to peel off,” said Conez. Chaos followed. “Next thing you know the car is getting shot. They said about 15-30 rounds were shot off.

Conez says Zack’s brother alerted their mother to trouble. “Bubby is bleeding from somewhere,” said Conez.

As police responded, Zack's brother, 10, tried to comfort him. “You're going to be okay, I’m right here. Stay with me, stay awake,” said Conez.

With her nephew hospitalized Conez says they remain hopeful. “When they wake him up, he can do thumbs up, he can wiggle his toes,” said Conez.

Police arrested Jullian Phillips, a man police said is unknown to the victims.

Zack’s family said the next several days are crucial--as doctors monitor his brain swelling. If you'd like to help with medical costs visit the following link.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-zachariah?member=31160927&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2ExLtG5N4sqaqnn4p7WZ_XltC_A3fH5zNINBrSnNg7eCMxdSKjhGQKoZI