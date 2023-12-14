U.S. Marshals Offering $5,000 Reward For Alleged Armed And Dangerous Man

Thursday, December 14th 2023, 4:38 pm
Authorities are offering a reward to find Jason Javon Franklin, According to a social media post by the Ardmore Police Department:
“Franklin has several outstanding arrest warrants and is considered armed and dangerous. Franklin also remains a suspect in several shootings that have occurred in the Ardmore area. We urge anyone with information on Franklin's whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.”
Franklin is a 37-year-old man. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 165 pounds. He is wanted for violating the Mary Rippy Violent Offender Registration Act. The Mary Rippy Violent Offender Registration Act is a registry that lists people convicted of violent crimes.
Franklin was convicted in 2005 for second-degree arson charges and shooting with intent to kill and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in 2006, according to The Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
The records also show that Franklin was released from The Oklahoma Department of Corrections in May 2022.
