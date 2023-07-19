Enid Man Accused Of Murdering, Raping 2-Year-Old Deemed Incompetent To Stand Trial


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 5:17 pm

By: News 9


ENID, Okla. -

An Enid man accused of murdering and raping a 2-year-old at a motel has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, a psychiatrist said.

A report from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said Michael Geiger doesn't comprehend his legal situation and isn't mentally competent to help his defense in a trial.

Enid Police said Geiger kidnapped 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton at a motel while her family was asleep, and brought her to a nearby room and sexually assaulted her.

Caliyah was later found dead in the motel pool, police said.

Geiger was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree rape and one count of kidnapping.

Geiger has a status hearing scheduled for August 4.

Related Stories:

  1. Competency Hearing Scheduled For Enid Man Accused In Toddler's Death
  2. Man Accused Of Raping, Killing Enid 2-Year-Old Claims Innocence
  3. Man Accused Of Killing Toddler At Enid Motel Due In Court
  4. Man Charged In Enid Child Homicide
  5. Man In Custody After 2-Year-Old Raped, Killed At Enid Motel
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 19th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023