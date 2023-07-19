Enid Man Accused Of Murdering, Raping 2-Year-Old Deemed Incompetent To Stand Trial

Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 5:17 pm
An Enid man accused of murdering and raping a 2-year-old at a motel has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, a psychiatrist said.
A report from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said Michael Geiger doesn't comprehend his legal situation and isn't mentally competent to help his defense in a trial.
Enid Police said Geiger kidnapped 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton at a motel while her family was asleep, and brought her to a nearby room and sexually assaulted her.
Caliyah was later found dead in the motel pool, police said.
Geiger was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree rape and one count of kidnapping.
Geiger has a status hearing scheduled for August 4.
