Enid Man Accused Of Murdering, Raping 2-Year-Old Deemed Incompetent To Stand Trial

An Enid man accused of murdering and raping a 2-year-old at a motel has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, a psychiatrist said.

A report from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said Michael Geiger doesn't comprehend his legal situation and isn't mentally competent to help his defense in a trial.

Enid Police said Geiger kidnapped 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton at a motel while her family was asleep, and brought her to a nearby room and sexually assaulted her.

Caliyah was later found dead in the motel pool, police said.

Geiger was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree rape and one count of kidnapping.

Geiger has a status hearing scheduled for August 4.

