Thursday, April 28th 2022, 6:20 pm

Man In Custody After 2-Year-Old Raped, Killed At Enid Motel

A two-year old girl was violently assaulted and killed in an Enid motel sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Enid Police spokespeople say the victim is two-year-old Caliyah J. Guyton from Texas.

Guyton and members of her family were staying at the Grand Prairie Motel in Enid.

Motel staff called 911 at 1:47 a.m. after she was discovered floating in the motel’s indoor pool.

CPR was performed at the scene and Guyton was transported to a local hospital.

Guyton was pronounced dead at the hospital, with signs of sexual trauma to her body.

This is a partial transcript of the graphic 911 call:

Motel Staff: “These people just came down. There was a baby in the pool, floating. She’s blue.”

911 Operator: “Help is on the way to you. I’m going to give you instructions on how to do CPR.”

Motel Staff: “He’s trying to do [CPR] now. He’s laying the baby down trying to do CPR. But I got to tell you, I think the baby is gone. The face is blue, the extremities are blue, the baby was not moving.”

The man charged with her rape and murder is now in police custody after an early morning manhunt.

51-year-old Michael S. Geiger was arrested Thursday morning after fleeing the motel.

“He had fled the motel before officers arrived. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. soon it became clear that Mr. Geiger was going to be our suspect,” said Cass Rains, Enid Police Department Public Relations Coordinator.

Geiger was also a guest at the motel.

Geiger was located on the roof of a nearby building at about 9:15 a.m.

He was taken in custody on complaints of 1st degree murder and 1st degree rape.

Police officials say Geiger is also being accused of kidnapping Guyton at the motel and will face additional charge for that complaint.

Geiger was released from Department of Corrections custody in March 2022 after serving a 10-year-sentence for kidnapping in Oklahoma County.

News 9 discovered that he was denied parole in Oct. 2021 due to multiple behavioral incidents while incarcerated.

According to Pardon and Parole Board investigation documents, those incidents include meth usage in prison, injuring a detention officer, and violence toward other inmates.

He was serving time for a drug deal turned car theft in which he and another held the victim at gunpoint.

Police say Geiger did not confess during interrogation Thursday.

Enid community members are planning a vigil for Caliyah Guyton.

It will be held on Friday at 8 p.m. at 114 West Broadway Avenue.

The cause of death has not yet been released. Guyton’s body was transported to the state crime lab for evaluation.



