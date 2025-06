Oklahoma City police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing on Wednesday.

By: News 9

Police say a person was stabbed at SE 44th and Shields, and they are searching the area for the suspect.

OCPD confirms the victim was transported to the hospital.

