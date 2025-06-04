Midtown Upheaval: Trio nabbed for The Collective shooting spree

Three people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting outside a Midtown restaurant.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Three people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting outside a Midtown restaurant. Police said 10 people were hurt in the shooting that targeted The Collective on the night of Cinco De May. Some of the injured were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said tips poured into the Crime Stoppers line in the days after the shooting. Tipsters named Ahoneste Walker, 23, and Terrance Britton, 25, as two of the suspects saying Walker called her Britton who she is in a relationship with, to shoot-up the restaurant after she was involved in a fight.

Police accused Walker, Britton and 24-year-old Malcome Barnes of creating the chaos on May 5th that sent late night crowds near northwest 10th and Harvey Avenue running for cover.

“It took approximately 15 minutes for officers to get control of the crime scene due to the amount of people and the chaos,” said Lt. Rod Allen, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Shots fired outside The Collective sent eight people to the hospital with gunshot injuries. Police said two other patrons had cuts and scrapes from broken glass.

Police said it all started with a fight involving Walker and two women that was caught on cameras inside the restaurant. According to court documents, Walker called her boyfriend to shoot the restaurant because she was jumped.

A security guard in the area came forward with information about a red car involved in the shooting. He told investigators he witnessed shots fired from a backseat passenger.

Through phone records, security video and witness tips police arrested Walker, Britton, and Barnes for the drive-by shooting. Investigators believe Britton fired the shots while Barnes drove away.

A spokesperson for the restaurant shared a message after the shooting forced them to close the next day.

“We are praying and we’re really rooting for the recovery of Oklahoma City and Midtown from this situation,” said Nathan Weiwel, The Collective.

Police said the car used in the drive-by shooting was found two days later destroyed by fire.

Evidence at the scene revealed a Molotov cocktail was used the set the car on fire. Barnes faces arson charges for the fire.

All three suspects face nine charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.