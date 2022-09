Sunday, September 18th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: News 9

Man Accused Of Killing Toddler At Enid Motel Due In Court

A man accused of luring a toddler into an Enid motel room then killing her is due in court on Monday.

Michael Geiger was denied bond in June and records show another bond hearing is set for Monday.

Related Story: Man In Custody After 2-Year-Old Raped, Killed At Enid Motel

The toddler, Caliyaj Guyton, was found dead in a motel swimming pool in April.