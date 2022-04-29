Man Charged In Enid Child Homicide

Friday, April 29th 2022, 6:46 pm

By: News 9, Jake Meyer

The man charged with the murder of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton was denied bail in Garfield County on Friday.

According to court documents, investigators found evidence that Michael S. Geiger had kidnapped Guyton from her hotel room where she was with family who were asleep at the time.

Both Geiger and Guyton’s family were staying at the Grand Prairie Hotel Wednesday night.

Geiger and the girl’s family briefly interacted at the hotel when he offered the girl chips and candy.

Around 11:30 p.m. that night, Guyton’s parents left the hotel room, leaving Caliyah with a family member.

According to court documents, the girl’s parents returned about two hours later and Caliyah was gone.

Geiger is accused of entering the room during that two-hour window and taking the child to his own hotel room.

Candy, juice boxes and evidence of sexual assault were discovered in Geiger’s hotel room.

Guyton was found floating in the hotel’s pool around 2 a.m. with a piece of string from a pair of gym shorts wrapped around her neck.

Witnesses say the gym shorts matched the shorts Geiger was wearing earlier that day. Geiger’s hotel key was in the pocket of the shorts.

Geiger is charged with four felonies, including first degree murder, first degree rape, kidnapping and first degree burglary.

Geiger’s next hearing is June 16.



