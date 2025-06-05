Deadly encounter halts week-long manhunt for SE OKC rape suspect

Oklahoma City police released the name of a rape suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Oklahoma City police released the name of a rape suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting on the southeast side of the city. Police were serving warrants at 40-year-old Jose Martinez’s home when they say he ran out of the home armed with a gun.

Court documents showed Martinez was wanted on four sexual assault charges and his estranged wife filed for a victim's protective order two separate times this year.

Police showed up to Martinez's home near southeast 59th and Bryant Avenue around 6 a.m. on Wednesday with warrants in hand.

“The suspect fled out the back door of the residence,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Led officers on a foot chase, he was armed with a pistol at the time.”

Police said Martinez was nude as he ran from officers and refused to drop his gun at officer's commands. Police said Sergeant Justin Kuehn fired at Martinez, killing him at the scene.

“Oh my goodness it was devastating,” said Sonya Anderson, witness. “I heard a pop, pop, pop.”

Sonya Anderson also heard her neighbor was wanted on rape charges.

“I’m like oh my gosh the charges he had previously,” said Anderson. “I’m like oh my gosh right under my nose and I didn’t know it.”

A three-page arrest warrant for sexual assault charges was filed in Oklahoma County late last month. A teenager alleged Martinez gave her liquor one night at his home in March. She claimed she woke up nude unsure if she was sexually assaulted but went to the hospital because she was feeling sick. The next month the same teen reported to police that Martinez raped her twice at his home.

Police said earlier in the year Martinez's estranged wife also filed a rape report. She reported finding disturbing content on her husband's phone including a video of him sexually assaulting her while she was intoxicated and unresponsive. The woman alleged Martinez's phone history led to YouTube videos of rape and spiking women's drinks.

Police said officers had been searching for Martinez for over a week to arrest him on the sex crime charges.

Police said Kuehn, a seven-year veteran of the department is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.