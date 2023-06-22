Former OKC Water Department Employee Charged With Terrorism Hoax After Allegedly Making Threats

-

A former Oklahoma City water department employee has been charged for allegedly making threatening remarks on social media aimed at the city’s water supply.

Oklahoma County prosecutors charged Matthew Duffy, 34, this week with one count of uttering a terrorism hoax. They believe Duffy could sabotage the city’s water supply.

City officials told police that problems with the former water plant operator started last November after Duffy was fired for insubordination.

Newly filed court documents detailed the police investigation. Police said Duffy started making posts about the city on social media after he was fired.

Earlier this year, police said he went a step further. Duffy was working for a concrete company and made a delivery at the Hefner Water Treatment plant. He took photos of himself on the property and sent them to former co-workers.

According to the city, Duffy was not allowed on property after his termination.

Then in April, Duffy showed up to the city municipal building downtown. He allegedly posted photos of previous supervisors on the building.

The next day, city officials called the police. Investigators said Duffy made a Facebook post implying he disrupted the city's water supply. The post has since been altered or deleted on Duffy's timeline.

Police noted in court papers Duffy was on a "clear pathway to violence." Based on the suspect's work history, investigators said he has knowledge of how the Hefner Water Treatment plant operates and could "perform an act of violence or attack."

News 9 did reach out to city officials for comment. The city’s human resources director responded saying, “they cannot comment on pending litigation.”