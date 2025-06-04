Death of nursing home resident ruled a homicide

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 12:05 pm
Police say the death of a man who died after a fall during an altercation at a metro nursing home has been ruled a homicide.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Jerry Gibson was injured during a confrontation with another resident at the facility on Oct. 12, 2024. Investigators say Gibson fell during the altercation and suffered a hip fracture.
Gibson was taken to a hospital and died eight days later, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives have presented the case to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether any charges will be filed.
