Local Organization Pairs Veterans With Dogs

We all cherish our pets, but for some that companionship means even more.

"It's been such a blessing to see the two of them," said Tracy Rosecrans about Lorraine Williams and her new dog, Kamer. Lorraine has been searching for the right dog for a long time.

"Lorraine had her heart set on Kramer," said Tracy.

"He is definitely a good fit for me," said Lorraine.

Lorraine isn't just any dog owner, and Kramer isn't just any dog.

"I wanted a companion to kind of help me through the day-to-day things," said Lorraine.

She is a US Air Force Veteran, which is the reason she wanted a companion dog.

"Dealing with the things they experienced in the military and the trauma and different things that they're going through,” she explained. “It can really get you in a dark place."

Helping veterans like Lorraine, is where Tracy comes in.

"The suicide rate for veterans was something that weighed heavy on my heart," Tracy said.

Leading her to the organization One Veteran, One Dog, Two Lives Saved.

"I just wanted to reach out and start volunteering," Tracy said.

Now, she's the director.

"Knowing what a dog can bring with that companionship, sometimes just giving a veteran a reason to get up in the morning," she explained. "But also having someone who can listen without any regard to their past or what they've been through."

This is exactly what Kramer does for Lorraine.

"Having a companion will help me get my mind off kind of just some stuff that gets me down. It will help get me up and in a routine," she said. “Just get me doing things and enjoying life. Having that companion that loves you back unconditionally with no expectations, it just helps you a lot."

Sometimes, all you need is a friend.

If you or a loved one could benefit from One Veteran, One Dog, Two Lives, you can apply through this link: https://oneveteranonedogtwolivessaved.com/apply/