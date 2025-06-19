A century of service: Upward Transitions hosts outreach event for those in need

Upward Transitions is celebrating one hundred years of helping families and individuals in need. They are planning a Gears and Shears event for anyone in need of a haircut, hygiene kits, or a hot meal.

By: Mike Glover

For 100 years, Upward Transitions has been serving those in need in Oklahoma. And for them, the best way to celebrate one hundred years is by giving back.

“Eighty percent of the clients that we serve are currently experiencing homelessness,” said Alicia Terry, Director of Community Outreach Programs for Upward Transitions.

With a message of hope, they set out to assist families and individuals connect to resources like legal aid, health care services, and housing. Even basic needs like obtaining birth certificates and identification.

“They need identification in order to obtain basic things like opening a bank account, getting employment, getting into housing,” said Terry.

In celebration of 100 years, they have planned many events for the year. Like Friday’s Gears and Shears community outreach event.

“For this event, our clients can expect a free haircut, a hot meal, a hygiene kit, if they are in need of that,” said Terry

They are partnering with the International Association of Machinists, Local Lodge 850, to host the event at 2401 South Harvey Avenue.

“The buses will run free all day. The nearest bus stop to our location is Southwest twenty-third and Robinson, and you’ll head one block west from there,” said Tamara Wood, with International Association of Machinists local lodge 850.

Barbers will start cutting hair at noon, and cooks will start serving hamburgers and hot dogs fresh off the grill around one. it is all free, and all are welcome to stop by.

“The event is for anyone in need. So, if you are in need of a haircut, a hygiene kit or hot meal, you’re more than welcome,” said Wood.

“We want them to feel on the outside how they are on the inside. We want them to know that they are somebody, that we see them, that we value them and that we are here to help and support them,” said Terry.

No registration is necessary. For barbers who would like to donate their services to support, visit www.upwardtransitions.org