Gregory the Second launches Poetry and Chill Enrichment Program for local students

Gregory the Second launched his first ever Poetry and Chill Summer Enrichment Program

By: Mike Glover

Gregory the Second is known for his after-school programs and his Poetry and Chill events. This summer, he’s taking on a new challenge with his Poetry and Chill Enrichment Program.

“We’re doing art classes, we’re doing dance classes, we’re doing writing classes, poetry classes, music classes, and film classes,” said Gregory the Second.

Realizing the lack of summer activities for kids in underserved areas, Greg wants to simply give a positive option.

“I feel like when kids don’t have nothing to do, they start doing things they are not supposed to do. So, we want to make sure we are providing services, opportunities for kids,” said Gregory.

He’s enlisted a group of experts to present those opportunities.

“Specifically with the kids, I’ll be teaching to do podcasting, how to do interviews, how to conduct editing, directing or anything like that,” said content creator Trey Wiles.

For Greg, there was no better place to provide those services than the place where he grew up.

“I feel like Lyrewood is a forgotten about place. A lot of people don’t talk about Lyrewood, it’s just kind of pushed off, and I want to show them that Lyrewood can be a safe place to come,” said Gregoy.

The sessions are open to anyone from the fourth to the twelfth grade, every Tuesday from four-thirty to 6 pm.

“You know if we save one kid, or if one kid gets motivation from this then we’ve done our job,” said Gregory.

Gregory anticipates the program going through mid-July, but he may extend it. To sign up for the sessions, visit www.poetryandchillokc.com