Hoops, Harmony, and Hope: OKCPD's Summer Hoops Fest Brings Unity Through Basketball

Oklahoma City Police Department brings the community together through food, fun, and basketball.

By: Mike Glover

Even though last night’s Thunder game didn’t go quite the way we had hoped, on Saturday, these Thunder courts at Scissortail Park will be full, with some pretty serious competition.

This is year 15 for their Jammin Summer Hoops Fest, hosted by the F.A.C.T. unit of the Oklahoma City Police Department for players of all ages.

“Our ages are going to be from fifth grade to twelfth grade, and we are going to start registration at three pm,” said Captain Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“It’s a way for families and people to interact with the police department in a relaxed environment,” said Lieutenant Freddy Hernandez with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

As players get laced up, there will still be plenty of activities and fun for the less athletic.

“We’ll have food, games, contests, shooting contests, and just all kinds of activities, haircuts and a DJ out here,” said Hernandez.

“It’s the youth, the community and the police department coming together,” said Pray’eon Jackson with Young Emerging Leaders.

This year, OCPD is partnering with the State Advisory Group and YEL, young emerging Leaders

“It’s togetherness. It’s way more than just basketball. To me, it’s us standing together, designing something that the whole world can see,” said Jackson.

For police officers, it is all about the opportunity to take off the badges and uniforms and show love.

“People will realize that officers want to bridge that gap, make that connection with the community, and that’s important. We just want to make a connection and let them know that we are people too,” said Hernandez.

“Be sure to come out, we are going to have food, barbers, basketball, it’s all about the community, have fun together. Come represent with the Oklahoma City police department, YEL, and SAG. Let’s go, baby,” said Les Thomas with The State Advisory Group.

Click here for more information and to pre-register for Summer Hoops Fest.