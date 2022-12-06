Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced

By: News 9

A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence.

Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.







