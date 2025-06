One arrested after Midwest City shooting.

By: Christian Hans

One person has been arrested after a shooting on Mondya at a Midwest City apartment complex, according to police.

The Midwest City Police Department says Keyshawn Spinner shot at another man sitting in his truck outside the complex near Northeast 10th Street and North Air Depot Boulevard.

The man was not struck by gunfire, and police say Spinner told officers he intended to shoot the man's truck, not the man himself.