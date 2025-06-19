Man arrested after police chase through OKC metro

Man arrested after chase through the west side of the Oklahoma City metro.

By: Aniysa Mapp

A traffic stop turns into a dangerous chase through the Oklahoma City metro on Tuesday, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say Richard Jackson refused to pull over near Southwest 59th Street and Interstate 44, fleeing from officers in the area.

OCPD says a police helicopter then took over the chase due to safety concerns, before Jackson crashed near Northwest 10th Street and North Villa Avenue.

Officers say Jackson then ran from the car, but was quickly arrested on complaints of eluding police and drug trafficking.