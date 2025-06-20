Bodycam footage captures fatal SW OKC shooting

Footage captured by an Oklahoma City Police oficer's bodycam shows the moments before a fatal shooting involving a rape suspect earlier this month.

By: Christian Hans

Bodycam footage showing the moments before a fatal shooting earlier this month involving an Oklahoma City Police officer has been released.

In the footage, an OCPD officer, who has not been identified at this time, can be seen confronting Jose Martinez near South Sunnylane Road and Southeast 59th Street.

Martinez, who was the subject of an arrest warrant for rape, can be seen on footage captured form the air fleeing a home in the area completely naked.

Shortly after fleeing the home, video on the ground shows Martinez climbing over a fence, at which point the officer whose bodycam captured the footage orders Martinez to get on the ground with his gun drawn.

According to OCPD, Martinez was armed with a firearm at that moment and ignored the officer's commands, instead saying "kill me" to the responding officer.

The officer later shot Martinez, killing him.

The officer involved in the shooting is now on paid leave while an investigation takes place.